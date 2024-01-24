comscore
Shaitaan: First look of R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Ajay Devgn gets unveiled; teaser to be unveiled on January 25

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shaitaan: First look of R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Ajay Devgn gets unveiled; teaser to be unveiled on January 25

With an enviable star cast, this horror drama is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shaitaan is expected to be one of the most awaited horror drama with the film bringing together the cast of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika for the first time. The film marks the return of Jyothika in Hindi films after a long time and she is expected to play the role Ajay’s wife in this horror thriller which revolves around black magic. After unveiling the poster of the film, the makers have now unveiled the first look of the characters which will be essayed by these actors wherein Ajay and Jyothika will be seen as helpless parents trying to save their daughter from the clutches of a black magician essayed by R Madhavan.

The makers have still kept the look of Janki Bodiwala who will be essaying the role of Ajay Devgn and Jyothika’s daughter in this horror thriller under wraps. For the unversed, Janki also essayed the same role in the Gujarati version of this film, titled Vash. On Wednesday, they took to Instagram to unveil this poster along with the announcement that the teaser of the horror-thriller will be unveiled on January 25.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)


Shaitaan is expected to revolve around a family who sets out on a vacation and ends up meeting a stranger, who seems to know a lot about them. Despite this, they decide to seek his help during the trip, but don’t realize his ulterior motives, until it is too late.

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, this supernatural thriller boasts a stellar production team. It's produced by industry stalwarts Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by the acclaimed Vikas Bahl, this spine-tingling, edge-of-the-seat thriller is poised to hit theatres on March 8, 2024.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

