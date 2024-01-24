comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.01.2024 | 1:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Team Fighter to host FIRST screening of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer for IAF officers in Delhi before public release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Team Fighter to host FIRST screening of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer for IAF officers in Delhi before public release

en Bollywood News Team Fighter to host FIRST screening of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer for IAF officers in Delhi before public release

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter is slated to release on Janaury 25.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Well packed with a solid punch adrenaline-pumping action and a sheer feeling of patriotism, Siddharth Anand's Fighter is all set to land in the theaters across the nation tomorrow. The trailer has shown that the film is going to be a salute to our brave IAF officers who safeguard our skies with their relentless courage and devotion towards the nation with sheer pride. Well, keeping this in consideration, a first special screening of Fighter will be held in Delhi by team Fighter to show the film to whom it is been dedicated, our IAF officers.

Team Fighter to host FIRST screening of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer for IAF officers in Delhi before public release

Team Fighter to host FIRST screening of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer for IAF officers in Delhi before public release

The lead cast Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone along with director Siddharth Anand are all set to jet off to Delhi. The first special screening of the film will be held in Delhi by the team at Chanakyapuri, Delhi where our brave Indian Air Force officers will watch the film. It's indeed worth remarking that as Fighter perfectly encapsulates the valour and sacrifice of our brave Air Warriors, it has been shown to the IAF officers of our nation.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theaters on January 25, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Fighter director Siddharth Anand claims the Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone starrer makes War and Pathaan look like ‘very simple films’

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Fighter BANNED in Gulf countries except for…

BREAKING! Animal to release on Netflix on…

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone…

Kangana Ranaut takes us into the world of…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid…

Manushi Chhillar to be seen in a prominent…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification