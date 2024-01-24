Well packed with a solid punch adrenaline-pumping action and a sheer feeling of patriotism, Siddharth Anand's Fighter is all set to land in the theaters across the nation tomorrow. The trailer has shown that the film is going to be a salute to our brave IAF officers who safeguard our skies with their relentless courage and devotion towards the nation with sheer pride. Well, keeping this in consideration, a first special screening of Fighter will be held in Delhi by team Fighter to show the film to whom it is been dedicated, our IAF officers.

Team Fighter to host FIRST screening of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer for IAF officers in Delhi before public release

The lead cast Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone along with director Siddharth Anand are all set to jet off to Delhi. The first special screening of the film will be held in Delhi by the team at Chanakyapuri, Delhi where our brave Indian Air Force officers will watch the film. It's indeed worth remarking that as Fighter perfectly encapsulates the valour and sacrifice of our brave Air Warriors, it has been shown to the IAF officers of our nation.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theaters on January 25, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Fighter director Siddharth Anand claims the Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone starrer makes War and Pathaan look like ‘very simple films’

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.