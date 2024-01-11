Garnering much love was Laxman Utekar when he brought together Sara Ali Khan as the fun-loving Saumya and Vicky Kaushal as the beloved hubby Kapil in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and exploring yet another fresh pairing is the filmmaker and Maddock Films in their next. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen coming together for an ‘impossible love story’ and the title of the film was unveiled just a day ago as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Adding to the anticipation is yet another announcement which was made on January 11 about Shahid’s killer dance moves.

Shahid Kapoor to woo audiences with his groovy moves in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Starting as a background dancer, Shahid Kapoor has always wooed audiences with his dancing skills and yet again he will be seen flaunting the same in a peppy number in his upcoming sci-fi comedy. The makers Maddock Films have unveiled a look of Shahid Kapoor in an all-black ensemble set against a golden backdrop filled with lights, where he is seen featuring a dance step. The poster has garnered much excitement among fans who can’t wait to see Shahid returning in his dance avatar in the upcoming entertainer. His co-star Kriti Sanon shared her excitement in the caption saying, “Can't wait for @shahidkapoor to be back with his killer moves on the dance floor!”

Many of his fans took to the platform to share their excitement about watching Shahid Kapoor dance on the big screen. One of them reminded that it has been a decade since they have seen the actor groove and added, “After 11 years..he is coming back with his dance movesss..... Gonna be a blockbuster loading”. A fan dropped a comment saying, “I can't express how excited I'm to see Shahid Kapoor dance” whereas another one mentioned, “the wait is over , shahid the DANCER is back” .

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is slated for release during the Valentine’s week, February 9. It is expected to a unique sci-fi romantic drama between a scientist and a robot and it also stars Dharmendra as well as Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

