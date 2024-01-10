comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya



Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan unveil Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have officially unveiled the much-anticipated title of the upcoming romantic drama featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - An Impossible Love Story, the film is set to hit theatres on February 9, 2024.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The motion poster accompanying the title announcement showcases the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, introducing them as the new pair in Bollywood. The visuals set the stage for a perfect Valentine's week release.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)


Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is eagerly anticipated by audiences, promising to be a refreshing experience for both youth and family viewers. The film, set to be an 'impossible love story,' has generated excitement with its title tease, leaving fans eager to witness the magic unfold on the big screen.

For Shahid Kapoor, this film marks a return to the romantic genre after the success of Kabir Sing. Dinesh Vijan, known for delivering films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, presents another romantic family entertainer.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a Maddock Films production. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. As the release date approaches, cinephiles can look forward to experiencing the romantic entertainer, just in time for Valentine's Day, with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon brushes off directorial plans; says, “I love being in front of the camera a lot”

More Pages: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection

