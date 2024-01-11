The highly anticipated bilingual film Merry Christmas, starring the powerhouse duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has received its official runtime from the CBFC. Certified UA, the film clocks in at 2 hours 24 minutes and 24 seconds. The UA certification suggests the film is suitable for a general audience with parental guidance.

Merry Christmas gets UA certificate, clocks in at 2 hours 24 minutes

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his masterful storytelling in thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur, Merry Christmas has generated immense buzz ever since its announcement. The trio is promoting the film extensively. With that being said, it is worth mentioning here that Katrina, Vijay and Sriram also appeared in Bollywood Hungama’s Hangout, a fans' meet and greet event.

During the conversation, Katrina called Vijay a “gifted” artist while speaking about his stardom. She said, “I think he has a lot of honesty in what he does. He is very unafraid of what he is doing. He has a unique vision of life and I think that comes across in his performances. He has a unique way og seeing life. And I think he is a gifted artist.”

Meanwhile, Sriram clarified that initially, he did offer the film to Saif Ali Khan but when things changed in the creation of the story. He asserted, “When I was looking at it, I was looking at a Hindi film, no Tamil version and all. I was thinking of Saif because I have worked with him in a couple of movies earlier. So, I thought it might be interesting. I met him and he liked the subject, he liked it very much.”

Merry Christmas is all set to release on the big screen on January 12, 2024. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas is a collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. It has been shot in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously.

Also Read: BH Hangout EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi lauds Merry Christmas co-star; calls her “great”, and it’s neither Katrina Kaif nor Radhika Apte, watch

More Pages: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.