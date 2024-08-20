While Shahid is already confirmed as the lead, the makers are on the lookout for a top-tier actress to play the female lead.

The duo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj is set to make a return to the silver screen with an action-packed thriller. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be a high-octane spectacle that will redefine the action genre in Indian cinema. Known for their critically acclaimed collaborations like Kaminey and Haider, the trio of Shahid, Vishal, and Sajid is now embarking on a new chapter with this ambitious project.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed, “Vishal Bhardwaj has developed the first action film of his career, and the maker is planning to mount it on a big scale. It’s a mission-based action thriller and Sajid Nadiadwala is excited to bring it to the spectacle in the biggest possible way.”

The film is envisioned as a visually stunning extravaganza, with six massive action sequences planned. The source further added, “The duo of Sajid and Vishal believe that Shahid Kapoor is the best fit for the role. The makers are looking to create 6 massive action set pieces for the yet untitled feature film.”

Shahid Kapoor was immediately drawn to the project. “Shahid was bowled over by the narration of this action thriller and was surprised to see so much action in the script,” the source said. The actor shares a deep admiration for Vishal and Sajid, and their collaboration is one of the most anticipated in the industry.

While Shahid is already confirmed as the lead, the makers are on the lookout for a top-tier actress to play the female lead. The casting process is expected to begin soon, and fans can expect some exciting announcements in the coming months. The film is slated to go on floors in September or October 2024 and will be shot extensively in India and the United States. The makers are aiming for a 2025 release.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala has a packed slate with several high-profile projects in the pipeline. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is currently on floors, and the producer is gearing up to start shooting for Housefull 5 in the UK in September. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Devaa on Valentine's Day weekend.

