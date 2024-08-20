ZEE5 unveiled the explosive trailer of its upcoming original series Murshid on Tuesday, August 20. This gritty gangster saga, headlined by the indomitable Kay Kay Menon along with featuring Zakir Hussain, Tanuj Virwani, and Rajesh Shringarpure in key roles, is locked and loaded to hit ZEE5 this month. The show aims to serve a heart-pounding cocktail of crime, action and drama that kicks from the bustling streets of Mumbai as it takes you to the glittering skylines of Dubai and the historic alleys of Allahabad.

Murshid Trailer: Kay Kay Menon is all set to unleash hell in this ZEE5 original web-series on Mumbai mafia

Murshid promises to transport viewers into a world where every "Bhai" isn't your brother, and family ties can turn into conspiracy traps. The trailer takes viewers into the heart of Mumbai's criminal underworld, where retired don Murshid Pathan (Kay Kay Menon) is reluctantly drawn back into a life he thought he'd left behind. When his former rival Farid (Zakir Hussain) implicates Murshid's son in a dangerous plot, the ex-kingpin must navigate this treacherous landscape of shifting alliances, political conspiracies, and personal vendettas. As Murshid fights to protect his family and legacy, he's pursued by the determined Inspector Kumar Pratap Rana (Tanuj Virwani) who is also his adopted son and manipulated by the ambitious politician Jayendra (Rajesh Shringarpure). But just as Murshid seems to gain the upper hand, a shocking betrayal threatens to unravel everything he's fought for, leaving viewers wondering: in a world where loyalty is as rare as mercy, who can Murshid truly trust?

Kay Kay Menon, who plays Murshid Pathan, shared his thoughts on the role, "Playing Murshid Pathan in this intense gangster thriller was truly exciting for me. I've always been drawn to complex characters, and Murshid is exactly that - a former don turned philanthropist, pulled back into the underworld to protect his family. The trailer just scratches the surface of his journey. It's a relatable story of how far a father can go for the sake of his family. I can't wait for audiences to experience Murshid's full story and see how he confronts his past to secure his family's future. Looking forward for the show's premiere on ZEE5".

Zakir Hussain, who plays the antagonist Farid, commented on his role, "Playing Farid in 'Murshid' has been an exciting experience for me. This character is a powder keg of ambition and aggression, constantly pushing the boundaries of power in Mumbai's underworld. What fascinates me about Farid is his complex psyche - a man desperate to eclipse Murshid's legacy yet undone by his own volatile nature. It's a thrilling portrayal of a modern-day don, grappling with old-world respect and new-age ruthlessness. I'm excited for viewers to witness this intense power struggle and see how Farid's journey unfolds in the show".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)



Tanuj Virwani, portraying police inspector Kumar Pratap Rana, added, "Being part of 'Murshid' has been an incredible journey, especially sharing the screen with powerhouses like Kay Kay Menon and Zakir Hussain. Kumar Pratap Rana is a character caught in an emotional whirlwind. As a police inspector adopted and raised by Murshid Pathan after losing his parents, Kumar's world is turned upside down when he suspects Murshid's involvement in his tragic past. Yet, despite this turmoil, Kumar's deep-rooted love for his adoptive father proves stronger than anything. It's a story of conflicted loyalties and the enduring power of family bonds."

Produced by Sandeep Patel and directed by Shravan Tiwari, Murshid premieres exclusively on ZEE5 on August 30.

Also Read: Kay Kay Menon REVEALS the reason behind not watching Ranvir Shorey in Bigg Boss OTT 3; says, “I knew I would catch him acting on Bigg Boss OTT”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.