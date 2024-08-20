Akshay Kumar has denied reports of making a cameo appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, stating "No, absolutely not. It's fake news."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theatres soon. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new details about the film. Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan surprised everyone by revealing about Vidya Balan's return as Manjulika, leading to speculation about Akshay Kumar's involvement. Akshay has officially confirmed to Hindustan Times that he will not be appearing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik, Vidya, Triptii and Madhuri Dixit. He dismissed the cameo reports stating, “No, absolutely not. It’s fake news.”\

Akshay Kumar denies having special appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: "It's fake news"

Earlier, director Anees Bazmee had also stated that the actor is not a part of the project. Speaking with Zoom, he said, “No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes.”

Interestingly, Akshay had an interesting came in the recently released blockbuster Stree 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and including a standout performance by Tabu, was the ultimate Bollywood horror comedy. It was released in 2022 and has grossed more than Rs. 180 crores in India. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has officially clinched the Diwali box office spot, causing excitement among horror comedy fans throughout the country. The highly anticipated film has already started to generate interest with the release of its first look.

After beginning the shoot in March of this year, the team has worked relentlessly over the previous four months on sophisticated studio sets and real locations. The makers wrapped up the film on August 2. Kartik Aaryan shared a video and wrote, “Arey pagalo…‘Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai See you This Diwali.”

