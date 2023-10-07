Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in an upcoming mythological epic film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film is based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and will feature Shahid portraying one of the most powerful characters from the epic, as per a report in PinkVilla.

Shahid Kapoor to star in VFX-laden mythological epic, Vashu Bhagnani to produce: Report

Although the specific details of the project have been kept under wraps, the film is being billed as a VFX-laden extravaganza, planned to be mounted on a massive scale. As per the report, a South filmmaker has come on board to direct it, however, his identity hasn't been revealed yet.

"It's the most ambitious project for Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. They have been developing this project since early this year and are determined to create a visual spectacle that Indian audiences have never seen before. Shahid has been their first and only choice since the inception of this project, and he’s already signed on for it. The movie is a technologically advanced project that promises to transport audiences to a never-before-explored world," a source told to the portal.

Shahid is set to commence shooting in the first half of 2024, following the completion of Rosshan Andrrews' cop thriller, which is currently in production in Mumbai. Additionally, Shahid is in initial discussions with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a commercial potboiler. On the release front, fans can look forward to seeing him opposite Kriti Sanon in a robot rom-com set to hit theatres on Valentine's Day weekend next year.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor says he had asked Sooraj Barjatya if he wanted to replace him in Vivah after he had three flops: “I was going through depression”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.