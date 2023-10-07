Audible has today announced the upcoming release of the third season of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders. The new season, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, launches on 8th November 2023, with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the voice of Black Widow/Helen Black and Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright. Following the success of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord with Saif Ali Khan and the launch of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye with Jaideep Ahlawat and Prajakta Koli on 29th September, the six-season audio epic commences its third instalment. This season captures the spirit of celebrating strong female leads.

Almost thirty years after The Day the Villains Won (aka V-Day), Helen Black (Kareena Kapoor Khan) arrives at her new apartment in The Onar, a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by the U.S. American Secret Service S.H.I.E.L.D., The Onar has become the very embodiment of the dystopic wealth and inequality that’s engulfed New York City ever since V-Day. A collection of uber-rich families – including the media magnate Burge family – occupy the opulent penthouses in the DecaDomes, The Onar’s highest ten stories. Helen Black’s apartment is located in the much humbler ‘100 Block’. When her nosy neighbour Dr. Brian Mizuno asks Helen (through the paper-thin walls) what brought her here, she cryptically alludes to “problems with an ex…”.

On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for Panopticog Solutions, a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to monitor the residents of The Onar (without their knowledge or consent). Lisa is assigned to survey Helen’s corner of the 100 Block, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.

Marvel’s Wastelanders is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese in the respective countries as a global audio experience with top-quality production, featuring renowned and high-profile actors in the roles of Marvel’s legendary Super Heroes.

The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English language series in June 2021. The English language version of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow was written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead), directed by Timothy Busfield (Thirtysomething, The West Wing), with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle (The Two Princes, Sandra).

