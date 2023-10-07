Nora Fatehi has left no stone unturned to prove her talent and dedication in the entertainment field. She has amassed a global following and a dedicated fan base through her sensational performances and acting prowess. While her closing performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, alongside other global names like Davido, Ozuna and many others, set the stage on fire, this time she will be seen headlining an all-new global event. The All Africa Festival will see Nora Fatehi headline one of the nights of the week-long festival. The event will also feature other international singers namely, Congolese-French rapper Maitre Gims and Stonebwoy, a Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae musician. Scheduled in the month of February 2024, the festival is said to take place at Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi.

Nora Fatehi to headline All Africa Festival in Abu Dhabi: “I’m truly excited”

Taking in the blessing, she says, “I am truly excited to be headlining the All Africa festival in Abu Dhabi amongst other international singers. This one is special for me because being a North African artist myself, I always enjoy celebrating African music and dance. It will be a night full of high-energy performances merging all my songs into the Afro world! After 'Dance Meri Rani', once again I'll be merging the Indian world and the African world together but this time on stage! I'll be bringing dancers from India to grace the stage with me and what’s more exciting is the audience will be diverse, once again merging India with Africa & uniting everyone through music and dance!”

Nora will also be seen playing titular roles in her upcoming movies. She will be seen debuting in the Telugu industry with Varun Tej’s Matka, and will star opposite Vidyut Jamwal in a sports-action film titled Crakk. Two projects that are underway, namely Remo Dsouza’s Be Happy, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express, will also see her in lead roles.

