Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with French-Cameroonian singer TayC for 'Yimmy Yimmy' music video, teaser out tomorrow

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with French-Cameroonian singer TayC for ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ music video, teaser out tomorrow

While details about the music video remain under wraps, the teaser release tomorrow is expected to offer a glimpse into the upcoming project.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has announced her latest musical venture, teaming up with the French-Cameroonian singer TayC for their upcoming music video titled 'Yimmy Yimmy'. The teaser for this collaboration is set to drop tomorrow.

Teaming up with TayC, whose soulful voice and magnetic presence have garnered acclaim across borders, promises to deliver a captivating auditory and visual experience for fans. She shared the first posters from the music video featuring her and the singer. While details about the music video remain under wraps, the teaser release tomorrow is expected to offer a glimpse into the upcoming project. She captioned the post, “Let’s take you beyond ordinary with the Global Collaboration. Get Ready For✨Yimmy Yimmy.”

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to star in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Additionally, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara are also a part of the film.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez receives Valentine’s Day letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar; conman reveals he was ‘instigated’ by a ‘gold digger’

