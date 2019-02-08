Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.02.2019 | 9:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor opens up about his career choices not being safe

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Padmaavat, recently opened up about not being a safe player when it comes to picking his scripts. The actor has done some great roles in the past and always tries his best to perfectly get in the character. Be it going to a speech specialist for his role in Kaminey, or growing his hair out for being the Gabru in Udta Punjab, Sasha loves experimenting.

Shahid Kapoor opens up about his career choices not being safe

In a recent interview, Shahid talked about how everyone asked him to pick the safer bet because the profession itself is an unpredictable one. He, however, chose to pick the roles that spoke to him on a different level and thus made him stand out from the lot. He also talked about his journey from being a junior artiste, to making his debut as the chocolate boy in Ishq Vishk. He mentioned how he had to rethink his choices and confessed how he didn’t really pay attention to the script during the beginning of his career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello Friday! This one is for the sole! ???? + ???? = #SoleFury @reebokindia

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Shahid will next be seen in Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Arjun Reddy. The actor has recently returned from shooting the first schedule and will soon head to the next one.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor admits that he wished he had not done Shaandaar

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vijay Deverakonda makes Tollywood proud;…

After Kartik Aaryan, ATHIYA SHETTY is the…

Deepika Padukone appointed as the new…

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series leaving its mark on…

Shahid Kapoor admits that he wished he had…

Crew member of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification