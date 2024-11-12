The lease, registered in November 2024, spans a 60-month tenure and includes an upfront security deposit of Rs. 1.23 crore.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has recently leased his ultra-luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s prestigious Three Sixty West, Worli, at an initial monthly rent of Rs. 20.5 lakh, a figure that will increase to Rs. 23.98 lakh over the next five years.

Shahid Kapoor leases Rs. 58.6 cr worth Mumbai apartment for Rs. 20.5 lakh monthly rent

According to Square Yards, the expansive property offers a carpet area of 5,395 sq. ft. (~501.21 sq. m) and a built-up area of 6,175.42 sq. ft. (~573.78 sq. m), along with three dedicated car parking spaces. This upscale residence, jointly purchased by Shahid and Mira Kapoor for Rs. 58.6 crore in May 2024, sits within Oberoi Realty’s elite development spread across 1.58 acres and featuring 4 and 5 BHK ready-to-move-in apartments.

The lease, registered in November 2024, spans a 60-month tenure and includes an upfront security deposit of Rs. 1.23 crore. The agreement also features a unique rent-free period for the initial 10 months. Per Square Yards, the property is expected to yield an impressive gross rental return of 4-5%, adding value to Kapoor's portfolio.

By leasing out his Three Sixty West residence, Kapoor joins the ranks of Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who have also rented out their high-end properties in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next star in Deva. He is also reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj for a gangster drama.

