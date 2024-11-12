Prime Video today announced the premiere date of its Original drama series, Waack Girls. Created and directed by Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala, and co-written by Sooni, Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen. The series is produced by Caleb Franklin, Vikesh Bhutani, and Sooni Taraporevala under the banners of Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions.

Packed with comedy, drama, music, and dance the series features an exceptionally talented cast of newcomers, including Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose, along with veterans Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles. The nine-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 22 in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Set in the vibrant heart of Kolkata, this series follows six young women who are unapologetically themselves as they create a dance group in a city and a country that knows little about their chosen dance style, waacking. These girls come together to form a dance group called ‘Waack Girls’ and step into the spotlight. Leading the group are Ishani (played by Mekhola Bose), an expert waacker and the group's choreographer, and Lopa (played by Rytasha Rathore), their enthusiastic and scrappy manager. The series captures their adventures both on and off the dance floor as they confront personal battles, family expectations, and societal norms.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with talented filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, to present Waack Girls. While at first glance, this is a story about passion for dance, but the at core, Waack Girls is a universal story meant to inspire all those who dare to dream.” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.” We feel this a story that will resonate with audiences across geographies, especially the youth, when it premieres worldwide on November 22.”

“I fell in love with waacking before I even knew what it was called when I first saw Mekhola Bose dance. Inspired by her, this is a story that is unconventional and fun, and I am beyond excited to present Waack Girls to the world,” expressed Sooni Taraporevala. “But it’s not your typical dance show either. All six girls are unique, each with their own issues and problems that will resonate with audiences, who will relate to one or another. What the girls have in common is defiance, a fearlessness, as they live life on their own terms, owning their hard-won space. I am deeply grateful to Prime Video, the incredible team behind this show, and my amazing girls, who have worked tirelessly to bring my vision to life. I can’t wait for audiences to dance along with us.”

“When Sooni first shared the idea for Waack Girls with us we absolutely loved it,” remarked Caleb Franklin, founder of Matter Entertainment. “To have the opportunity to make a show that celebrates the transformative power of dance, and the triumph of the human spirit was one that we were excited to take up. This show has provided us with the outstanding opportunity to empower these great artists who have mastered the art of waacking with a truly global platform.”

“Waack Girls is a fantastic narrative brought together by a remarkable team dedicated to bringing extraordinary stories to life,” said Vikesh Bhutani, founder of Chalkboard Entertainment. “Under Sooni’s incredible vision, the show is much more than just a dance drama. It delves into a person’s hopes, ambitions, and self-identity, navigating the highs and lows of their journey. We have aimed to tell a compelling story that resonates not only with our Indian audiences but also has global appeal. We are thrilled that with Prime Video, Waack Girls will reach an audience across over 240 countries and territories.”

