Released in 1995, Karan Arjun quickly became a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its larger-than-life story of two brothers separated by fate but united by destiny.

Rakesh Roshan to unveil new trailer of Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun tomorrow ahead of re-release on November 22: “30 saal baad…”

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's iconic film, Karan Arjun, is set to make a triumphant return to cinemas worldwide. The film, starring the dynamic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will be re-released on November 22, 2024, marking its 30th anniversary. To build anticipation for this momentous occasion, a brand-new trailer for the film is set to drop tomorrow.

Sharing a retro-style poster on social media, Rakesh Roshan expressed his excitement, saying, "30 saal baad aarahe hai wapas! #KaranArjun Trailer out tomorrow. Film re-releases in Cinemas WORLDWIDE on November 22nd 2024. #RajeshRoshan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk @itsKajolD #MamtaKulkarni #Rakhee #AmrishPuri @tipsofficial @PenMovies #30yearsOfKaranArjun."

The film follows the story of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are brutally murdered by their evil uncle. Reincarnated as twins, they return to avenge their father's death and reclaim their rightful place. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan delivered stellar performances, with their chemistry and on-screen camaraderie adding to the film's charm. The supporting cast, including Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, and Kajol, contributed significantly to the film's success. Amrish Puri's iconic portrayal of the villainous Thakur Durjan Singh remains etched in the minds of fans.

Rajesh Roshan's melodious compositions, including the evergreen hits ‘Yeh Bandhan To’ and ‘Teri Maa Ki,’ further elevated the film's appeal. The film's music continues to be popular even today, with its songs often featured in various media and events.

