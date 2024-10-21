Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is set to begin filming his yet-untitled action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri this December. The project has created significant buzz, as it marks Bhardwaj's reunion with Shahid Kapoor after seven years, following their collaboration in Rangoon (2017). A report by Mid-Day revealed that Shahid’s role will be based on the notorious gangster Hussain Ustara, who had a fierce rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim.

Shahid Kapoor to play gangster Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, begins prep: Report

Shahid Kapoor’s Intense Preparation

To prepare for this challenging role, Shahid Kapoor has started intense combat training, necessary for the action-packed sequences that will define his character. The report quoted a source saying, “Shahid is undergoing intense combat training to match the demands of the action sequences. Equally important is understanding the mental make-up of a character like Ustara. Vishal sir has been guiding him as he delves deep into Ustara’s motivations, emotions, and mental battles.”

Triptii Dimri’s Role Hinges on Revenge

While Shahid Kapoor focuses on Ustara’s physical and psychological dimensions, Triptii Dimri, the film's leading lady, is also hard at work. She has begun her workshops for her role, which reportedly revolves around themes of revenge. “Triptii’s role is crucial to the narrative, and her preparation involves getting into the mindset of a character-driven by vengeance,” the source added. Both actors are currently prepping individually and will start joint rehearsals closer to the shoot.

Bhardwaj’s Long-Awaited Vision

For Vishal Bhardwaj, this film has been a long-cherished dream. The director had initially envisioned a biopic on Sapna Didi, with the late Irrfan Khan playing Ustara alongside Deepika Padukone. Although that project didn’t materialise, Bhardwaj seems to have found his perfect on-screen gangster in Shahid Kapoor.

