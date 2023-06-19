This December, Maddock Films is all set to unveil another unique tale of love! The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, tagged as an ‘impossible love story’, will officially arrive in cinemas on the 7th of December 2023! Shahid and Kriti’s fresh pairing in the film has already seen social media go gaga, with fans looking forward to this ‘first time jodi’ setting the big screen on fire.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘impossible love story’ to release in theatres on December 7, 2023

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the film and working with Kriti Sanon in the film, responding to this Shahid said, "It's a high concept kind of film, but also a unique, quirky, fun love story that also focuses on the issues that happen in today's life. I really had fun working with Kriti; we got along really well. She is at the top of her game right now, and I think we both are collaborating at a good time, and I'm excited about it. It will be out this year in theatres."

There have also been reports about the yet-untitled film that will see Kriti as a robot and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former. Dharmendra is also part of the project.

