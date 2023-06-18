After the morning shows in Kathmandu, were canceled over security reasons on Friday, now, the mayor of the city has decided to ban all Indian movies owing to the dialogue controver

Prabhas starrer Adipurush released in theatres on June 16, 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The movie has opened in cinemas all over the globe and has collected Rs. 240 crores at the box office. But the film is facing problems in Nepal. After the morning shows in Kathmandu, were canceled over security reasons on Friday, now, the mayor of the city has decided to ban all Indian movies owing to the dialogue controversy.

Adipurush: Kathmandu mayor bans all Indian films until “Janaki is the daughter of India” dialogue is removed from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer

On June 15, 2023, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah announced the ban on Hindi films in Nepal's capital until the dialogue “Janaki is daughter of India” was removed from Adipurush, which is a re-telling of Ramayana. “Until the line 'Janaki is a daughter of India' contained in Adipurush is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City,” Balendra wrote on his official Facebook page on Thursday. The dialogue was removed and eventually passed by the Nepal Censor Board.

Today, on June 18, 2023, he wrote another post on his Facebook page, which read, “3 days ago, we called for the removal of the objectionable message that ‘Janaki is the daughter of India’ included in the Indian movie Adipurush from the main part of the movie. There is no doubt that it is the first duty of every government, government agency, non-governmental sector and Nepali citizen to protect the national interest by keeping Nepal's freedom, independence and self-respect intact. Clause (6) of Article 5 and Article 56 of the Constitution of Nepal assigns the responsibility of protecting the national interest to the Union, State and local governments.”

The post added, “If the film is shown as it is, it seems that Nepal's nationality, cultural unity, and national identity will be severely damaged and irreparable damage will be done. Due to cultural encroachment on Nepal from that movie, this metropolitan city has attracted serious attention. By prohibiting the showing of the said film against the national interest within the Kathmandu metropolitan area, if the film is allowed to be shown in other areas of the country and abroad, it will establish a misleading fact, so it is prohibited to show any Indian film in the Kathmandu metropolitan city until the objectionable parts are removed from the said film.”

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

