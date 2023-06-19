For the first time ever, bringing together a new jodi is Bawaal that features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has a lot of expectations riding on it considering its team. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the latest update on the film is that it is slated to release in July 2023 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Interestingly, last week, we at Bollywood Hungama had reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala had sold the commercial entertainer to Amazon Prime Video. Confirming the same, Amazon Prime Video in association with Nadiadwalas have released the first look of the film along with the announcement that the film will premiere in July 2023. The poster features Janhvi Kapoor in a traditional avatar whereas Varun too seems to have been sporting a small-town boy look with the caption that reads, “Every Love Story has its own war”.

"Prime Video is absolutely delighted with the opportunity to take one of the country's most renowned directors, Nitesh Tiwari's labor of love Bawaal to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories with a worldwide launch," said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India. "This is the first film from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to premiere directly on Prime Video globally, and we thank Sajid for trusting us with this very special film. It is an extraordinary story with universal appeal, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Janhvi. Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world. We cannot wait for Prime Video audiences to enjoy this beautiful film."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "Bawaal is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Janhvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of it, and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously. This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere and I am delighted to have joined forces with Prime Video which has an incredible global reach."

Director Nitesh Tiwari added, "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Janhvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions."

Along with the first look, the Amazon Prime Video post also revealed that the film will be simultaneously releasing in 200+countries.

