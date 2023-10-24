Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are all set to come together for the first time in the film Deva.

Not too long ago, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to announce about his next venture. The actor, who was last seen in JioCinema and Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bloody Daddy and gained fame last year for his web series Farzi, is all set for another interesting film and will be collaborating with popular producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The duo along with their leading lady Pooja Hegde, announced their film together earlier this month and on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 24, the makers unveiled the title of the film to be Deva and also revealed that the film will release next year on the occasion of Dussehra.

Shahid Kapoor announces the title of his next with Pooja Hegde; to release on October 11

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to not just announce the title but also posted his look from the film. Wearing a blue shirt and a pair of black sunglasses, it is Shahid’s cropped hairstyle and rugged beard which has been garnering attention. Although not much has been revealed about the film, except that it is a thriller, going by his look and the gun in his hand, it seems that the film will feature the Kaminey actor in the role of a cop and the film seems quite high on action and stunts.

For the unversed, the film was announced on the occasion of Pooja’s birthday on October 13. Pooja Hegde too took to Instagram to share the poster and along with that the actress also posted a photo of the mahurat shot of the film.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, expressed his enthusiasm, saying “We're thrilled to bring 'Deva' to life in collaboration with Roy Kapur Films. This film promises to be a riveting cinematic experience, and we are confident that it will captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and outstanding performances."

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said “We are thrilled to embark on the exciting journey of DEVA with Shahid, Rosshan and Zee Studios. This is a script that has the potential to reach out to audiences across the entire spectrum, and with an incredible cast and crew in place, we

can’t wait to bring it to life. See you in cinemas worldwide with DEVA next Dussehra!”

Director Rosshan Andrrews shared his vision for the film, stating, "I am honoured to be directing ‘DEVA,' and I am eager to bring this thrilling story to the screen. With Shahid Kapoor's exceptional talent and the combined eff orts of our fantastic team, I am confident that

‘DEVA' will give a diff erent cinematic experience."

Directed by Rosshan Andrews will be making his Bollywood debut with this venture. Deva is expected to be produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur and it is slated for release on October 11, 2024 during the occasion of Dussehra.

