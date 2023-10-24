Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was recently riding high on the success of Gadar 2. It has been now revealed that he had filmed an episode for the popular talk show Koffee with Karan season 8. The show hosted by renowned filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar, is known for its candid and often revealing interviews with celebrities from various fields.

The news of Sunny Deol's appearance on the show piqued the curiosity of many, as the actor is not a frequent guest on talk shows, especially one as popular and talked about as Koffee with Karan. While the details of the episode are being kept under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting its broadcast to see what insights and stories Sunny Deol might share. It's worth mentioning that Sunny Deol is making a comeback on the show after nearly two decades. His previous appearance on the Koffee With Karan couch dates back to the show's inaugural season in 2005.

As the episode is expected to air in the coming weeks, Sunny Deol's fans and followers are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch the actor in a new and different light. It remains to be seen what revelations and anecdotes he will share during his time on Koffee with Karan 8.

On the work front, Sunny will start shooting for Border 2 in the second half of 2024. The film's studio has promised the biggest War Film in Indian Cinema to Sunny Deol and the actor is charged to commence work on the feature film. Sunny will be accompanied by Ayushmann Khurrana, Ammy Virk, and Ahan Shetty. The director of Border 2 has been kept under wraps for now.

