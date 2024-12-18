Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam is all set to make her Marathi film debut as a lead in Ilu Ilu. The film is produced by Phalke Films Entertainment and directed by Ajinkya Bapu Phalke. The story and dialogue are contributed by Nitin Vijay Supekar. As per the title, it’s a romantic film, which is set to hit the theatres on January 31, 2025. The teaser for the movie was recently released at an event, where star Elli AvrRam swayed and awed the crowd, as she performed on the film’s romantic title song.

Elli AvrRam to make Marathi film debut as a lead in Ilu Ilu; says, “I was a bit nervous when I was offered the part”

Ilu Ilu will see Elli essay the character called Ms. Pinto, who is the central protagonist of the story. It is said that the actress has given her heart and soul for the role. Despite being unfamiliar with the language, she took up the challenge audaciously and confidently, to play the lead in a Marathi film.

Speaking about her Marathi debut, Elli said, “I’ve always had a liking to learn new things. After working in Swedish, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada language films, I now have the exciting opportunity to explore the sensibilities of Marathi as language through the film Ilu Ilu. The character I play in this film is quite different from the roles that I have embodied in the past. I’m going to present myself to the audience with a newer, refashioned look. When I was first offered the part for this film, I was a bit nervous, but after reading the script and absorbing the character, it struck me that this is the perfect opportunity to make a breakthrough and that realization led to an affirmative response.”

Along with Elli AvrRam, Ilu Ilu also stars Veena Jamkar, Aaroha Velankar, Meera Jagannath, Vanita Kharat, Shreekant Yadav, Kamlakar Satpute, Ananda Karekar, Nishant Bhavsar, Ankita Lande, Gaurav Kaluste, Yash Sanas, Soham Kalokhe, Aarya Kakde Joshi, Siddhest Lingayat among others.

