Directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is slated to release on September 7.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment has filed an FIR against the leak of some clips from the actor's upcoming film Jawan. The FIR was filed at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on August 10 under the Information Technology Act.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, in the FIR, Red Chillies Entertainment alleged that the Jawan clips were shared online, violating the copyright. The production house also said that the leaked clips gave away the look of the actors in the film, as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully-curated marketing strategy of the film.

This is not the first time that Jawan clips have been leaked online. In April this year too, the Delhi High Court directed social media platforms, ‘shady’ websites, cable TV outlets, direct-to-home services, and other platforms to remove the leaked videos of Jawan and urged them to stop their circulation.

During the shooting of Jawan too, Red Chillies Entertainment banned mobile phones and recording devices on sets. This was done to avoid any leaks.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee and it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 7, 2023.

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan – Nayanthara’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ to release next week; Farah Khan choreographs

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

