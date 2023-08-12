Bhaiyaaji will explore emotions like standing for your family & vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own.

The dynamic team behind the sensational hit Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is all set to captivate audiences once again with a new film - Bhaiyaaji. Acclaimed for his versatile performances, Manoj Bajpayee will be headlining the film packed with intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding. Manoj Bajpayee, who portrays a character of a rugged, strong-headed man who is idolized by many, will also be stepping into the shoes of a producer with Bhaiyaaji promising to deliver unparalleled entertainment to his fans.

Manoj Bajpayee to reunite with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai makers for Bhaiyaaji; shoot to commence in September in Uttar Pradesh

After Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, director Apoorv Singh Karki will direct Bhaiyaaji which will explore emotions like standing for your family & vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own. The captivating narrative and the grungy world in this film is penned by Deepak Kingrani, who will also bring back the dialoguebaazi of 70s and 80s Hindi Cinema. The film is all set to commence its shoot in mid-September, embarking on a 45-day shooting schedule across Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Bajpayee, who will be actor-producer on Bhaiyaaji says, “I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

"With Bhaiyaaji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength & emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaaji was the apt film," says director Apoorv Singh Karki.

Producer Vinod Bhanushali says, "Every element of Bhaiyaaji has been meticulously crafted to take audiences back to the mainstream entertainers of the 70s - 80s. Working with Manoj ji again was an easy decision. Seeing his dedication towards the art and his active contribution to the development of the film makes him not just a director's actor but also a producer's actor."

Producer Samiksha Oswal adds, “A true entertainer with emotions, mainstream narrative, action and drama is what the audience will get in Bhaiyaaji. We are already in our pre-production stage and excited to begin shoot of the film.”

Manoj Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and SSO Production LLP in association with Aurega Studios present, Bhaiyaaji, will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

