In an exciting turn of events, Bollywood actress Esha Deol is all set to host a special screening of the much-anticipated movie Gadar 2, starring her half-brother Sunny Deol, today. The screening is exclusively arranged for her close friends and family members.

For the unversed, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles and is directed by Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and tells the story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh man who goes to Pakistan to rescue his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma).

Well, this is not the first time Esha Deol has promoted Gadar 2 through her kind gesture. After the trailer of the film was released, Esha had given it a shout-out. Though she did not speak much about the film, she shared the trailer on her Instagram story.

Coming back to Gadar 2, it has collected a staggering Rs. 40.10 cr on its opening day. It is expected to pass the Rs. 100 cr mark by the close of its opening weekend.

