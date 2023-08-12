comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.08.2023 | 2:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Esha Deol to host special screening of Gadar 2 for friends and family

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Esha Deol to host special screening of Gadar 2 for friends and family

en Bollywood News Esha Deol to host special screening of Gadar 2 for friends and family

Gadar 2 was released yesterday on August 11.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In an exciting turn of events, Bollywood actress Esha Deol is all set to host a special screening of the much-anticipated movie Gadar 2, starring her half-brother Sunny Deol, today. The screening is exclusively arranged for her close friends and family members.

Esha Deol to host special screening of Gadar 2 for friends and family

Esha Deol to host special screening of Gadar 2 for friends and family

For the unversed, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles and is directed by Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and tells the story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh man who goes to Pakistan to rescue his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma).

Well, this is not the first time Esha Deol has promoted Gadar 2 through her kind gesture. After the trailer of the film was released, Esha had given it a shout-out. Though she did not speak much about the film, she shared the trailer on her Instagram story.

Coming back to Gadar 2, it has collected a staggering Rs. 40.10 cr on its opening day. It is expected to pass the Rs. 100 cr mark by the close of its opening weekend.

Also Read: Gadar 2 Box Office: Film records higher opening day collections than lifetime of all Sunny Deol movies except Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Yamla Pagla Deewana

More Pages: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection , Gadar 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar hints at working with Kartik…

Amrish Puri created through CGI for a very…

Yami Gautam speaks on OMG 2 getting ‘A’…

A R Rahman turned down move to Mumbai due to…

Khichdi returns with Khichdi 2 - Mission…

Pankaj Tripathi expresses disappointment as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification