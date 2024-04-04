The wait is over! The teaser of the highly-anticipated action thriller KILL is unveiled, offering a glimpse into the world of debutant Lakshya. Produced by the collaborative efforts of Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, KILL promises an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

KILL: Action-packed teaser unveils debutant Lakshya in gritty love story, watch

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, KILL follows the story of Amrit, played by Lakshya. Amrit's life takes a drastic turn when his clandestine love story with Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is disrupted by a forced separation. When Tulika's family arranges her marriage, Amrit embarks on a daring mission to reunite with her. KILL explores the complexities of love and sacrifice, pushing the boundaries between duty and desire. The film delves into the lengths one is willing to go to for the one they love.

KILL has already garnered international acclaim. The film premiered at the prestigious 2023 Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness program, a section dedicated to showcasing genre-bending and suspenseful films. Additionally, Lionsgate, a renowned Hollywood studio, has acquired the North American and U.K. distribution rights for KILL. This marks a historic first for a mainstream Hindi film, securing a theatrical release with a major Hollywood studio in these territories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya (@itslakshya)

On a related note, it is worth mentioning here that earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Guneet Monga shared exciting details of the film. She told us, "In the 105-minute film, there is 95 minutes of action. It is relentless. It is one train robbery gone wrong. When Nikhil narrated the story to me, I said, ‘This is great. Let’s do it’. It is so rooted and grounded. It will be insane to do this visually; to hold the audiences for this long."

With the teaser generating excitement, KILL is slated for a theatrical release in India on July 5, 2024.

Also Read: Makers of KILL associate with Lionsgate and Roadside Attraction to release the film in the US on July 4

More Pages: Kill Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.