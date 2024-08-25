Munjya actor Abhay Verma shares his FIRST reaction after reports emerge that he has bagged Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King: “Honestly, I have never been so nervous in life. I wish I could tell the world that ‘This is happening’…”

Abhay Verma has become a household name after the release Munjya. The actor not only gained a sizable fan following due to his cute looks and acting talent but also has got interesting offers as the horror comedy became a surprise super-hit. A few weeks ago, there were reports that Abhay has bagged a significant role in King, starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Days after this news was out, Abhay was asked about it in a podcast session organized by Popdiaries.

Abhay smiled when the host enquired about how he bagged the film. However, he said, “Well, it's not the right place or rather, the right time to say it.”

When the host prodded him to talk, he replied, “He’s (Shah Rukh Khan) one person I have idolized. I look up to him, not just as an actor but also as a person. Whatever we have heard about the rumours of whatever is going to happen, I hope that happens (smiles).”

Abhay Verma continued, “Honestly, I have never been so nervous in life. I wish I could tell the world that 'This is happening', 'Yeh main kar raha hoon', etc. I am so sorry but abhi zyada kuch batane ke liye nahin hai.”

He further said, “And I believe in surprises. A lesser known fact is that I didn't even tell my family that I had bagged Munjya. I informed them 6 months later when I was in the prep mode.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Abhay Verma, King stars the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan and also Abhishek Bachchan. The action entertainer is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is expected to go on floors in November this year. The reports claim that Shah Rukh would be seen in a rugged avatar and plays a mentor to Suhana. Abhishek Bachchan, meanwhile, essays the role of an antagonist. There has been no information out yet on Abhay Verma’s role.

