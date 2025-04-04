Veteran actor and film director Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai. As reported by news agency ANI on Friday morning, he died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 4:03 am.

Legendary filmmaker Manoj Kumar passes away in Mumbai at 87

His mortal remains will be kept at his Juhu residence from Friday afternoon, allowing industry colleagues and fans to pay their final respects. The cremation is expected to take place on Saturday.

According to medical reports cited by ANI, he passed away due to cardiogenic shock caused by an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a severe heart attack. The reports also revealed that Manoj had been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis in recent months, which further deteriorated his health.

He was hospitalized on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened. Manoj was especially recognized for his patriotic films and was fondly referred to as 'Bharat Kumar'.

Born as Harikishan Giri Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad, British India (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar moved to Delhi with his family during the Partition. He graduated from Hindu College, University of Delhi, before venturing into the film industry.

Manoj Kumar made his acting debut in 1957 with the film Fashion. He gained prominence with movies like Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962) and Woh Kaun Thi? (1964). However, it was his portrayal of patriotic themes that etched his name in Indian cinema. His 1965 film Shaheed, based on the life of Bhagat Singh, was critically acclaimed. He continued this trend with Upkar (1967), which he also directed, earning him the nickname Bharat Kumar. Other notable films include Purab Aur Paschim (1970), Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), and Kranti (1981).

Throughout his illustrious career, Manoj Kumar received numerous accolades. He was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. In 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, for his contribution to the film industry.

His demise marks the end of an era in Bollywood, leaving behind a legacy of films that continue to inspire generations.

