After years of anticipation and speculation, the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 has officially gone on floors with its original cast—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The trio, known for their iconic roles as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, have started filming for the third installment of the cult comedy franchise, directed by Priyadarshan.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal kickstart Hera Pheri 3 shoot? Here’s what we know

First Scene of Hera Pheri 3 Filmed

According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, the first scene of Hera Pheri 3 was shot on April 3. A source close to the production confirmed, “Yes, it’s true. The first scene was indeed shot today with Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh, who will be bringing back the memories of their iconic roles.”

Fans had been eagerly awaiting this update ever since Akshay Kumar confirmed his involvement in the project at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024. The buzz surrounding the film has only intensified, with social media erupting in excitement as the shooting commenced.

Priyadarshan on the Challenges of Making Hera Pheri 3

Director Priyadarshan, who helmed the original Hera Pheri (2000), is back to direct the third installment. Speaking about the challenges of continuing the franchise after 19 years, the 68-year-old filmmaker previously stated, “It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. Characters have gotten older, and accordingly, people should believe… these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let’s see how it works.”

Hera Pheri (2000) and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006) became instant classics, earning a massive fan following over the years. The return of the original cast under Priyadarshan’s direction has only added to the excitement. While plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to continue the hilarious misadventures of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sadia Khateeb talks about similarities between her The Diplomat co-star John Abraham and Raksha Bandhan co-star Akshay Kumar: “Both are GENUINELY true human beings”; urges filmmakers to cast her in Hera Pheri and Garam Masala-type comedies

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.