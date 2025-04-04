Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has made headlines with a significant real estate transaction, selling two luxurious apartments in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari for a combined Rs 11.61 crores. The properties, located in the upscale Splendor Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd., were offloaded in March 2025 under his company, Mukta Tele Arts Private Limited. This move by the “Showman of Bollywood” underscores the thriving luxury property market in Mumbai’s western suburbs and highlights Ghai’s strategic approach to his real estate portfolio.

Subhash Ghai sells Jogeshwari flats for Rs 11.61 crores: Reports

A Lucrative Deal in Jogeshwari’s Splendor Complex

The two apartments, each fetching Rs 5.80 crores, boast a carpet area of 889 sq ft and a built-up area of 1,067 sq ft, reflecting a premium price point in Jogeshwari’s competitive real estate scene. Registered with a stamp duty of Rs 34.83 lakh per unit and a Rs 30,000 registration fee, the transactions signal strong demand for high-end residences in this well-connected locality. Developed by Oberoi Realty, the Splendor Complex offers modern amenities and proximity to Mumbai’s commercial and entertainment hubs, making it a hotspot for affluent buyers.

Why Jogeshwari? Mumbai’s Rising Real Estate Star

Jogeshwari, nestled in Mumbai’s western suburbs, has emerged as a prime residential destination thanks to its seamless connectivity via the Western Express Highway and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). With easy access to Andheri’s bustling business districts and Goregaon’s film studios, the area appeals to Bollywood elites like Ghai. The sale of these apartments at over Rs 54,000 per sq ft (built-up area) reflects the suburb’s growing value, driven by infrastructure upgrades and a surge in luxury housing demand in 2025.

Subhash Ghai’s Real Estate Playbook

This isn’t Ghai’s first foray into Mumbai’s property market this year. In February 2025, he and his wife, Mukta Ghai, acquired a sprawling 4BHK apartment in Bandra’s elite 81 Aureate Tower for Rs 24 crores, a purchase that included three parking spaces and a hefty Rs 1.44 crore stamp duty. Just a month prior, in January, the couple sold an Andheri apartment for Rs 12.85 crores, pocketing a 47% profit from their 2016 investment of Rs 8.72 crores.

Also Read: Subhash Ghai jokes at Karz screening at Red Lorry Film Festival: “Date during my film and you’ll end up married” – Neetu Kapoor agrees; takes a dig at Filmfare for snubbing Simi Garewal’s performance, says “It’s their LOSS”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.