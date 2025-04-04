Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming cinematic saga, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is generating buzz not just for its star-studded cast but also for its ambitious release strategy. According to a leading daily, industry insiders have revealed that the makers are eyeing a grand Pan-India release for the film, set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026. With Bhansali’s signature grandeur and a trio of Bollywood heavyweights, Love & War could redefine the Pan-India film landscape—here’s everything we know so far.

A Pan-India Powerhouse in the Making

Reports suggest that Love & War is being crafted as more than just a Bollywood spectacle—it’s poised to conquer audiences across India. “The makers are planning a grand pan-India release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War,” an independent industry source told a prominent daily. This move aligns with the growing trend of films transcending regional boundaries, a feat already mastered by South Indian blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR. Bhansali seems ready to tap into this lucrative market, leveraging the nationwide appeal of his leading stars.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal: The Pan-India Game Changers

The film’s Pan-India ambitions are bolstered by the recent successes of its male leads. “Ranbir and Vicky have recently delivered massive hits with Animal and Chhaava, respectively,” the source noted. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023) smashed box office records, raking in over Rs 900 crores worldwide, with a strong foothold in Telugu-speaking regions. Similarly, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (2024) has cemented his versatility, resonating beyond Hindi markets. “Both actors have made a stronger impact in these markets, with their films seeing significant success in Telugu territories and beyond,” the insider added, hinting at a built-in audience base for Love & War.

