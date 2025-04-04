Why brand Salman is cracking: Dissecting the fall of a Superstar – and the blueprint for redemption

For more than three decades, Salman Khan was the heartbeat of Bollywood’s single screens and the pulse of Eid releases. His persona transcended cinema - he became a phenomenon. No logic, no critics, no reviews could halt the Salman tsunami when he was at his peak. But the tide seems to be receding.

His recent release, Sikandar, opened to an average response - a far cry from the frenzy his films once generated. This isn’t an isolated case. It’s part of a pattern, a reflection of deeper cracks in brand Salman.

Let’s objectively explore what’s gone wrong - and how he can course-correct before the disconnect becomes irreversible.

1. The Physique problem: From macho to mechanical

Salman’s chiseled body was once a USP, setting him apart in the 2000s when the ‘fitness hero’ wasn’t the norm. His shirtless scenes weren’t just a visual treat - they were aspirational. But in recent years, his physical appearance has become inconsistent. In films like Radhe and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, audiences pointed out the visible flabbiness, awkward movements in dance sequences, and stilted action choreography.

The issue isn’t aging - it’s how he’s trying to hide aging, rather than own it. Look at Mammootty or even Shah Rukh Khan - they’ve aged, yes, but evolved with style, grace, and adapted roles. Salman’s insistence on being a young-something action hero is doing more damage than good. When fitness becomes a burden rather than an asset, the audience notices.

The Fix: Embrace age. Opt for physically grounded characters - dons, cops - not CGI-heavy stunts or bike-flying absurdities. Strength lies in reinvention, not repetition.

2. Stuck in a time capsule: Same look, same style, every time

The biggest criticism Salman faces is this - every film feels like déjà vu. Same hair, same bracelet, same swagger, same tropes. Whether it’s Kick, Tubelight, Race 3, Bharat, or Sikandar - he’s playing “Salman” rather than a character.

Even his wardrobe seems locked in time that scream early 2010s. As cinema moves toward grounded, nuanced portrayals (think Pathaan, Jawan, Animal), Salman’s on-screen styling and persona feel outdated.

The Fix: Hire a new-age stylist and a character coach. Step into a new skin. Think of what Pathaan was to SRK - a reinvention with roots in mass appeal but backed by sharp direction and character depth.

3. The coterie conundrum: Echo chambers don’t make Blockbusters

A recurring issue with Salman’s recent projects is his dependence on a small circle of producers, writers, directors, and technicians—many of them family or long-time loyalists. This has created an echo chamber. Flatterers replace critics. Scripts are greenlit without rigorous scrutiny.

Result? Films like Race 3, Radhe, and KKBKKJ had visibly dated narratives, cringeworthy dialogue, and uninspired direction. The broader film industry has evolved - Salman’s circle hasn’t.

The Fix: Step outside the bubble. Work with filmmakers who will challenge him - imagine a Salman Khan film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Rajkumar Hirani. The possibilities are endless - if the star lets go of control.

4. Outdated definition of mass appeal

There’s a dangerous assumption in Salman’s camp - that mass audiences want simplistic, over-the-top masala. But today’s tier-2 and tier-3 audiences are watching Animal, Jawan, and KGF. They’ve seen Pushpa and Kantara. Their expectations are higher.

The loud soundtracks, slow-mo entries, and one-man-army brawls feel synthetic now. Salman’s brand of outdated massy-ness is beginning to wear thin.

The Fix: Redefine mass appeal. It’s no longer about loudness, but about relatability + scale. Learn from South cinema - marry emotional stakes with heroism.

5. Playing it safe: No risks, no surprises

When was the last time Salman surprised us?

He did with Tere Naam, Phir Milenge, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan. But in recent years, he’s played safe. No experimentation with genres, tones, or even accents. A star survives when he takes risks - Aamir does with almost every film, and even Ranbir did with Animal.

By avoiding risks, Salman’s recent work lacks buzz. There's nothing new to tweet about, meme about, or talk about - just recycled tropes.

The Fix: Do a neo-noir. Play a grey character. Explore tragedy, vulnerability, or even satire. Imagine Salman in a Sandeep Reddy Vanga world - it’ll break the internet.

6. The Emotional disconnect: Where’s the heart?

At his peak, Salman owned our emotions - remember Radhe in Tere Naam, Pawan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, or even the broken wrestler in Sultan? Those characters made us cry, laugh, and root for him.

In recent films, the emotional connect is missing. It’s all surface. A few punchlines, a couple of fight scenes, and an entry song do not make a full-bodied cinematic experience anymore.

The Fix: Pick scripts with an emotional spine. The audience doesn’t mind watching an aging Salman - what they mind is a hollow Salman.

Salman Khan is still a superstar - his name alone generates discussion, clicks, and curiosity. But the longevity of a star is not built on past glories; it's sustained by present relevance.

To win back the audience - especially Gen Z and the evolving mass base - he must detach from his comfort zone, reinvent not just on screen but off screen, and let creative team - not loyalists - guide his next phase.

The audience isn’t rejecting Salman Khan the person - they’re rejecting Salman Khan the stagnant star. The love is still there. But love needs surprise, growth, and respect. Right now, the audience is waiting for him to catch up.

Will he?

