After two spectacular seasons, Bollywood Hungama, India’s No. 1 Bollywood entertainment portal, is back with the third edition of the ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons – Summit and Awards (BH Style Icons S3). All set to be bigger, better, and more star-studded than before, the grand event will take place on June 5, 2025, at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu. To be presented in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, BH Style Icons S3 will once again celebrate film world’s most stylish, super talented and influential icons from across entertainment, fashion and digital mediums.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons returns with Season 3; set for a scintillating event on June 5, 2025

A Night of Talent, Style & Superstars

The previous editions of BH Style Icons have been graced by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and beyond, including Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Sushmita Sen, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimrii, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday among many others. With each passing year, the event has only grown in stature, and Season 3 promises an even grander gathering of several trendsetting film stars and inspirational personalities from across several fields.

Beyond the Red Carpet: Engaging Panel Discussions

Continuing the tradition from last year, the third edition of BH Style Icons shall also feature several insightful panel discussions with some of the biggest and talented names from the world of glitz and glamour. These discussions shall offer deep insights into the creative side of the film industry, enticing fashion trends, irresistible celebrity style, as well as wide-ranging influence of digital platforms on fashion and entertainment.

A Bigger & Bolder Celebration of Fashion & Entertainment

With its commitment to celebrating talent, style, innovation, and creative0 excellence, ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2025’ is geared up to be the most unforgettable night of the year. From engaging panel discussions, dazzling red-carpet appearances to super-shiny award categories recognizing the best in fashion, films as well as digital mediums, the event promises to be a truly unforgettable spectacle.

So, mark your calendars for June 5, 2025, and get ready for a night of unparalleled glamour and celebration at JW Marriott, Juhu!

Stay tuned for more updates on nominations, performances, and special guest appearances.

