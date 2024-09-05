Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency, which was set to release this week, has encountered a significant hurdle after the Bombay High Court declined to intervene in the certification process. The court's decision comes in light of a prior directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had already instructed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to carefully examine objections raised against the film before approving it.

Kangana Ranaut reacts after Bombay High Court refuses to order certification to Emergency: “I have become everyone’s favourite target”

After Bombay High Court's order, Kangana Ranaut took to X, formerly Twitter, to react saying, “Today I have become everyone’s favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides.”

“High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency,” the actor added.

Today I have become everyone’s favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides. They are cool, you know… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2024

As per NDTV, a bench comprising Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla highlighted that issuing orders would conflict with the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s instructions. The bench observed, “Judicial propriety prevents us from passing any orders today, as it would contradict the standing directive from another high court.” The panel further remarked that instructing the CBFC to act otherwise would put them in breach of the existing legal framework.

The Bombay High Court, however, emphasized that the CBFC should consider the raised objections carefully and reach a decision by September 18. The court’s statement alluded to a broader context behind the delay, stating, "We are aware that there are other factors at play. However, we shall refrain from making further comments." The next hearing is slated for the day after the certification deadline, leaving the film's release uncertain.

This judicial impasse follows a petition submitted by Zee Studios involved in the production of Emergency. The production house has urged the court to facilitate the release of the film, alleging that the CBFC has been unnecessarily delaying the issuance of the certification. The petition claims that the certification was already prepared but has yet to be formally issued. Legal representatives for the producers accused the board of acting arbitrarily, suggesting that external pressures may be influencing the process.

Adding to the controversy, earlier this week, a separate legal petition was filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court by certain religious organizations. These groups expressed concerns over specific scenes in the film, which they argue could potentially misrepresent their community or historical events, sparking unrest. The court responded to these concerns by directing the CBFC to give due consideration to these objections before any formal certification is granted.

The drama, based on a pivotal era in Indian history, was originally scheduled for a September 6th release. However, the objections raised, have pushed the release date into limbo. Several Sikh communities have accused the film of not only distorting historical facts but also presenting certain groups in a negative light, thereby inciting communal tensions.

The film's focus on a highly controversial period in Indian history, particularly the national emergency declared in the 1970s, was expected to stir debate. Kangana Ranaut essays the role of former PM Indira Gandhi in the movie.

More Pages: Emergency Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.