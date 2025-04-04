EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah on why Afsos 2 never happened: “I don’t think it did well enough for Amazon”; opens up on Anurag Kashyap’s criticism about OTT giants: “In principle, I do agree with him but…”

Gulshan Devaiah’s Hunterrr (2015) was re-released recently in cinemas. While speaking about it exclusively with Bollywood Hungama, we asked him about his quirky thrilling show Afsos (2020). There’s a trend of a web series having multiple seasons but Afsos never had a Season 2.

EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah on why Afsos 2 never happened: “I don’t think it did well enough for Amazon”; opens up on Anurag Kashyap’s criticism about OTT giants: “In principle, I do agree with him but…”

When asked about it, Gulshan Devaiah revealed, “When the show was written, I was signed for 3 seasons. That’s a general rule of thumb that a lot of people follow. I don’t think it did well enough for Amazon. Also, it was not an Amazon original; if it was, it might have had a Season 2. It was not as heavily promoted as Amazon does for its originals. Tell me about it; I did Dahaad. They promote and how! Hence, I don’t think it got the kind of promotion that would have helped it.”

Gulshan continued, “Nevertheless, it has its own fan base. It ends at a very interesting point. You don’t know if he is Chiranjeevi.”

He also added, “These are things you have to accept. It’s part and parcel of an actor’s life. I am not blaming Amazon. I am sure that they have their policies and their budgetary allocations. They can’t break their protocols.”

A few weeks back, Anurag Kashyap blasted streaming executives for not giving creative freedom to show creators as they do in the West. Does Gulshan Devaiah agree with this notion?

He explained, “I don’t want to be the guy who complains. But at the same time, I always felt that we could do better, since the beginning. There will be restrictions. India is a different country. It’s a very complex nation. It’s so diverse. There are things which bind us together and there are things which also break us apart. The fact that we are still together is a miracle! Hence, it will always be challenging for storytellers to say what you can and what you cannot say. Freedom of speech can never be absolute; there are terms and conditions. Sometimes, you have to fight and swim against the flow. At times, you have to find creative ways to still tell your story.”

He further stated, “In principle, I do agree with him. I don’t agree with the accusations that he’s making as I don’t know (about it fully) as I am not a creator. I have never been in that kind of discussion about scripts. I only discuss contracts. But I do feel we can do better, especially in terms of storytelling. There are so many millions of rooted stories we can tell from India alone.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah talks about Hunterrr’s re-release; reveals, “I had some experience of shooting erotic scenes thanks to Vivek Agnihotri’s Hate Story”; decodes Bollywood’s profit illusion: “A Rs. 70 cr film making Rs. 100 cr is NOT profitable…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.