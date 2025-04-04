Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, beloved for his iconic role as ACP Pradyuman in the long-running crime series CID, has finally broken his silence on swirling rumors about his character’s potential departure. Speaking to Mid-Day on Friday, Satam dismissed speculation that the makers plan to kill off his character, stating, “I am not aware.” The statement comes amid growing buzz about a dramatic twist in the show’s second season, currently streaming on Netflix, leaving fans anxious about the future of one of Indian television’s most recognizable figures.

Shivaji Satam BREAKS SILENCE on ACP Pradyuman’s rumored exit from CID: “I am not aware”

Rumors of ACP Pradyuman’s Death Spark Fan Frenzy

The internet has been abuzz with reports suggesting that ACP Pradyuman, a cornerstone of CID since its debut in 1998, might meet a tragic end in an upcoming episode. Reports claim the storyline involves Barbosa, portrayed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, orchestrating a bomb blast targeting the CID team, with Pradyuman succumbing to the explosion. However, Satam, currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation, quashed these claims with a calm rebuttal: “I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not.” His response has left fans hopeful yet uncertain, as the actor stated that only Sony, the show’s parent network, can provide official updates.

Shivaji Satam’s Holiday Amid CID Speculation

While speculation mounts, Satam remains unfazed, soaking in a “nice long holiday” far from the chaos of rumors. “I have not been informed about any future shooting for CID,” he added, distancing himself from the production’s alleged plans. This laid-back stance contrasts sharply with the fervor surrounding CID Season 2, which returned in December 2024 after a six-year hiatus, reigniting nostalgia for characters like ACP Pradyuman, Daya (Dayanand Shetty), and Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava). Satam’s nonchalance has only fueled curiosity—could this be a deliberate sidestep, or is he genuinely in the dark?

Also Read: Maharashtra State Film Awards 2024: Asha Parekh and Shivaji Satam to receive lifetime achievement awards; Rohini Hattangadi, Anuradha Paudwal to get felicitated

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.