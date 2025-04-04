After making a spectacular success of Phantom, the production company which gave us scintillating films such as Queen, Masaan, Udta Punjab and Super 30, Madhu Mantena has moved on.

Madhu Mantena starts production house, names it Mad Man

He has now launched a new production company, and named it, hold your breath, Mad Man. A source close to Madhu revealed, “Mad Man not only conveys the mood of unpredictability and adventure, which would be the hallmark of Madhu’s future film productions, but is also derived from the first three letters of Madhu Mantena’s first name and surname.”

The source added, “While the ventures planned by Mad Man are strictly under wraps right now, we can safely say that the line-up of films in 2026-27 reveals both bigness and innovation. Mad Man would be introducing a slate of new talent. At the same time, they would also be working with the A-listers of Hindi cinema. The idea is to take Indian cinema ahead and not wallow in stagnancy.”

