BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan nominated for Taurus World Stunt Awards

The film's high-octane stunts, which captivated audiences worldwide, have been recognized in the category of Best Stunts.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan's action extravaganza, Jawan, continues to dominate the awards circuit, this time receiving a prestigious nomination at the Taurus World Stunt Awards. The film's high-octane stunts, which captivated audiences worldwide, have been recognized in the category of Best Stunts.

Jawan's nomination adds another feather to its already impressive cap. The film not only smashed box office records, grossing over Rs. 1159 crore but also garnered critical acclaim. Jawan's stunt director took home awards at both the 2024 Filmfare Awards and Zee Cine Awards.

The significance of the Taurus nomination cannot be overstated. Often referred to as the Oscars of stunt work, the Taurus World Stunt Awards recognize the very best in action filmmaking. Jawan finds itself in esteemed company, competing against Hollywood blockbusters like John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Extraction 2, and Ballerina.

Directed by Atlee and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan brought together a powerful team. Gauri Khan served as producer, while Gaurav Verma co-produced the project. Released on September 7, 2023, the film captivated audiences across India with its Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language versions.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to play a raw and ruthless Don in action-thriller King: Report

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection , Jawan Movie Review

