Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for allegedly promoting the Fairplay app, a subsidiary of the controversial Mahadev online gaming and betting application. Bhatia is required to appear before the cyber cell next week to provide a statement as a witness.

According to an extensive report by NDTV, the investigation centers around allegations that the Fairplay app facilitated illegal betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. A broadcaster filed a complaint against the app for illegally streaming some of the IPL matches. This adds to the ongoing case involving the Mahadev app, which has been under scrutiny by law enforcement agencies for over a year.

Fairplay operates as a betting exchange platform, offering a variety of sports and entertainment gambling options. Their website highlights Cricket, Football, and Tennis as their most popular categories. Notably, the platform boasts live streaming of all sports matches, aiming to entice users to "watch and win at the same time."

However, Fairplay's connection to its parent app, Mahadev, raises serious concerns. Mahadev has gained notoriety for providing platforms for illegal betting on various live games, including cricket, poker, card games, and more. Last year, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who had endorsed Mahadev in advertisements, were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in relation to the app's activities.

