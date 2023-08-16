Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is only a few weeks away from its release in theatres worldwide. With the anticipation increasing by the day, the makers have opened advance bookings in the UAE almost three weeks in prior to the release of the film.

The fan clubs of SRK informed the fans on Twitter and other social media platforms that four major multiplex chains like Vox, Novo, Reel, and Roxy among others opened advance bookings for the movie on August 15. The craze of the movie is unmatched as the bookings started 21 days in advance.

#Jawan Advance Booking Opened in UAE ????????. Four Major Multiplex chains Vox, Novo, Reel, Roxy, and Others have opened. Fans from UAE get your tickets booked now. #ShahRukhKhan is Ready!! pic.twitter.com/BtjlkZ9Y8P — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 15, 2023

As per Vox Cinemas, the synopsis of the movie reads, “An emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society, in an attempt to get even with his past, driven by a personal vendetta while keeping up to a promise made years ago. A high-octane action thriller where he is up against a dreadful monstrous outlaw who knows no fear and has caused extreme suffering to many. In the journey he will cross paths with a high-minded seasoned lady officer whose emotions might get the better of her as she gets involved in this battle. As his past catches up with him, to overcome the challenges and restore the harmony in their world, he will need all the firepower and intelligence to do so.”

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

