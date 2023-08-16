comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Suniel Shetty reunites with Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar for Welcome 3: Report

It is being reported that Akshay's Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty will join the cast of the movie.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The third installment of Welcome has been in the works for a while. The makers of Welcome 3 announced the release date and title of the movie on August 16. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi joining the cast in pivotal roles along with Paresh Rawal, the film is titled Welcome to the Jungle. Now, it is being reported that Akshay's Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty will join the cast of the movie.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty will join the comic caper. “Suniel Shetty shares a close bond with Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar and when the opportunity to be a part of Welcome came his way, he was instantly on board. He is all excited to play a role that has not been explored before in the franchise. It’s a comic role, but in a new light with a new character shade,” a source told the entertainment portal.

The source added, “It’s a new character that he will be playing and has nothing to do with Yeda Anna or Shyam from Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri.”

Earlier, it was reported that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are no longer part of the project. The makers have locked Christmas 2024 as the release date for the third installment.

The film is expected to go on floors next year after Akshay Kumar wraps Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar blocks Christmas 2024 for Welcome 3 starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

