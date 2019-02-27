Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.02.2019 | 12:08 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan to sign yet another project for Netflix, but here is the twist

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Zero did not do well at the box office and therefore, he is being extremely cautious with his next projects. He pulled out of Saare Jahan Se Accha for the very reason that he was not sure whether he wanted to experiment with roles that much as an actor. But while he is still being choosy about the films he wants to do as an actor, he is going all out as a producer. After co-producing the Taapsee PannuAmitabh Bachchan starrer Badla, he has now turned his attention to Netflix. Just like Priyanka Chopra who is producing and acting in a film for the online streaming platform, Shah Rukh too helming a project called Bard Of Blood. In addition to this, he also is producing a film on a very interesting concept for Netflix.

According to reports, SRK’s new project will be set in the year 1983 and will be about the Mumbai Police’s initiative to train a special team of encounter specialists and shooters at the time when the underworld was at its peak in the city. The film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, will have all elements of a well mounted period drama and will also have the World Cup win in the backdrop of the plot. Atul Sabharwal has been roped in to direct this project.

Along with this, it is rumoured that SRK will have a cameo in his own project, Badla. There is also buzz that he has an extended cameo in Mental Hai Kya which stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

