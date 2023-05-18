Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, known for her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, has made headlines with her recent real estate investment. Neetu Kapoor reportedly acquired a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for a staggering sum of Rs 17.4 crore. The purchase adds to the growing list of high-profile real estate transactions by the Kapoor family in the city.

Neetu Kapoor purchases luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

According to documents accessed by IndexTap.com and reported by Hindustan Times, Neetu Kapoor's new apartment is located on the seventh floor of Sunteck Realty's 19-storey Signia Isle, situated opposite the Sofitel hotel in BKC. The 3,387 square feet apartment offers a lavish living space and includes the added convenience of three parking spaces. Neetu completed the registration for the property on May 10, paying a stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore.

It is with mentioning here that Neetu Kapoor's daughter-in-law and leading Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt, has also made recent headlines for her real estate ventures. In April, Alia purchased an opulent apartment worth Rs 37 crore in the upscale Bandra suburb. Additionally, on the same day, she gifted two apartments in Juhu to her sister Shaheen. The Kapoor family's real estate portfolio is expanding further with the construction of a sprawling mansion in Pali Hill, where both Alia and Neetu have been frequently visiting the construction site.

Coming to the professional front, Neetu marked her comeback in the entertainment industry last year with Jugjugg Jeeyo. She will be next seen in Letters to Mr Khanna, directed by Milind Dhaimade of Tu Hai Mera Sunday fame. The upcoming coming-of-age flick will be Lionsgate India Studios' first feature film.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt buys a new house in Bandra for whopping Rs. 37.80 crore, gifts two flats worth Rs. 7.68 crore to her sister Shaheen

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.