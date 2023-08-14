Reports have it that SRK will be accompanied by Deepika Padukone, who too is expected to do a cameo in Atlee’s upcoming action entertainer.

While in the past, many a times, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have reunited on the stage of Bigg Boss, it seems that fans can witness a similar sight very soon. With Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 around the corner and the promotions of SRK’s highly anticipated Jawan kick starting, the upcoming finale episode will once again see the Karan – Arjun of Bollywood coming together.

Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale

As per recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will join Salman Khan on August 14t, Monday, for the finale of the show. The three will be seen not only interacting with the top five contestants of the show but also will be seen showcasing their fun side along with host Salman Khan. For the unversed, while Shah Rukh Khan plays the leading man in Jawan, Deepika Padukone is expected to feature in a crucial role in the film. Interestingly the trio are also a part of the ambitious YRF universe.

This season of BIGG BOSS OTT 2 has been an interesting journey with drama and emotions always running high. The show has unquestionably achieved a super duper hit status, as people are buzzing about its thrilling twists and riveting moments all over the internet. And now, brace yourselves for a blockbuster revelation that takes the excitement up a notch – the iconic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are gracing the finale. As we gear up for this unparalleled climax, get ready to witness a perfect alignment of stars, promising a spellbinding and unforgettable evening of sheer magic on the grand stage!

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will stream on JioCinema on August 14 at 9 pm. Currently, after the elimination of Jiya Shankar, the show currently features influencers Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Manisha Rani, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt, and television actress Bebika Dhurve.

Coming to Jawan, the film is an action entertainer, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee. With Nayanthara as the leading lady, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, among others and is slated for release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Panday to grace finale of Salman Khan show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.