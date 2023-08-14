comscore
Shahid Kapoor exits Anees Bazmee's next due to creative differences; makers approaching new actors for lead role

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor exits Anees Bazmee’s next due to creative differences; makers approaching new actors for lead role

The big-ticket action-comedy won’t be going ahead with Shahid Kapoor as the actor has exited the project due to creative differences.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following his two releases this year Farzi and Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor was set to commence the shoot for his next with Anees Bazmee. The project, produced by Dil Raju, will star Rashmika Mandanna and was supposed to begin shooting in September. However, the big-ticket action-comedy won’t be going ahead with Shahid Kapoor as the actor has exited the project due to creative differences. The two of them amicably parted ways.

Reports stated that the project, tentatively titled Double Trouble, has been shelved after the delay in the shoot from August to September. However, it is now being reported that the project is very much in the pipeline. Now, the makers are on a hunt for a new actor who will lead the project. As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Anees Bazmee will be approaching new actors shortly. He is very confident in the comic elements in his script. Some media reports indicate that the film is shelved, however, it's confirmed that the film is happening, but with a new cast now.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will now begin the shoot for Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq. His next release will be a sci-fi romance with Kriti Sanon, set for December 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra to play grandfather to Shahid Kapoor in upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon: Report

More Pages: Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s Next Box Office Collection

