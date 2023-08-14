SCOOP: Anil Sharma moves onto his next after Gadar 2 and it’s not Gadar 3

Even as Gadar 2 continues to create havoc at the box office, director Anil Sharma has moved on to his next. And no, it is not Gadar 3. Not yet.

Before the third part of Indian cinema’s most successful franchise (with due respects to Golmaal) materializes, Anil Sharma, known in the past before Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001 for his Dharmendra-helmed action hits Hukumat and Elan-e-Jung, is all set to direct an emotional family drama featuring Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma’s talented son Utkarsh, who is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2.

Nana, incidentally, has provided a voiceover in Gadar 2.

Apparently, the Nana-Utkarsh drama, to be launched in October, belongs to the family genre of cinema. “It will take Anil Sharma (back) to his roots. It has the emotional heft of Sharma’s first two directorials Shradhanjali (1981) and Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka (1983),” a source revealed.

This will be the fourth film for Utkarsh Sharma. Incidentally, all his previous films – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Genius, Gadar 2 – have been directed by father Anil Sharma. The aforementioned family drama will be the fourth one where he will team up with his father.

