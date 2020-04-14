Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has provided 25,000 PPE kits to the medical professionals in Maharashtra who have been working in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, revealed that his contribution will be of great help to the medical staff. "Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra," Tope tweeted.

"Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy," the actor wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan has donated to several relief funds including PM-Cares, CM Relief Funds in Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal and is also providing extensive support to various charities. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society. He has also provided his office space in Mumbai to BMC to make it a quarantine facility.