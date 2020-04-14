Actor Sanjay Dutt has been putting out videos urging the fans to ensure the safety of their families amid Coronavirus pandemic. The actor has also made a donation to help out daily wage workers during this global health crisis. The actor will now sponsor meals for 1000 families amid the pandemic.

Sanjay Dutt said that this is the time of grave crisis for the entire country. The actor said that everybody is helping in any way possible even if it means staying indoors and practicing social distancing. He said that he is just trying to do his bit to help out as many people as he can.

He has joined hands with Sawarkar Shelters and would be covering areas between Bandra to Borivali. The chairman of the shelter said that it is a great initiative by Sanjay Dutt to help those who can't have access to food. Due to this, many have come forward to help.

On the work front, the actor has a really packed year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2.