Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will participate in COVID-19 relief benefit to help those who have been impacted amid this global health pandemic. One World: Together At Home global special will air on Saturday, 18 April 2020 in celebration and support of healthcare workers, broadcast to feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, broadcast to include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Friends from Sesame Street will host Historic broadcast in order to unify people and urge them to help in any way possible.

Shah Rukh Khan has donated to several relief funds including PM-Cares, CM Relief Funds in Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal and is also providing extensive support to various charities.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have also donated to several charities including PM-Cares and UNICEF. In addition, Priyanka has also pledged to donate $100,000 to women working in the current situation and serving in forces.