Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.04.2020 | 9:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Lady Gaga to host Covid-19 relief benefit, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to join among others

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will participate in COVID-19 relief benefit to help those who have been impacted amid this global health pandemic. One World: Together At Home global special will air on Saturday, 18 April 2020 in celebration and support of healthcare workers, broadcast to feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world.

Lady Gaga to host Covid-19 relief benefit, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to join among others

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, broadcast to include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Friends from Sesame Street will host Historic broadcast in order to unify people and urge them to help in any way possible.

Shah Rukh Khan has donated to several relief funds including PM-Cares, CM Relief Funds in Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal and is also providing extensive support to various charities.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have also donated to several charities including PM-Cares and UNICEF. In addition, Priyanka has also pledged to donate $100,000 to women working in the current situation and serving in forces.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan on 21-day lockdown- "Will be a memory of when we had our loved ones in our arms"

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

”If your conscience is in the right place…

From Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman…

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of…

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification